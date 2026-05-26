An Israeli airstrike killed at least five Palestinians and wounded several others Tuesday, Gaza health officials said, amid Israel's continued violence and violation of a fragile cease-fire.

Gaza remains gripped by daily Israeli violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since Oct. 10.

The sources told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that the bodies of four Palestinians, along with several injured people, arrived at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah following the strike east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

"Five martyrs and several wounded were transferred (to hospital) after an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in eastern al-Maghazi," the Gazan civil defense agency said.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and a Palestinian security source confirmed the incident and the casualties.

Witnesses said the shelling coincided with activity by armed groups cooperating with Israel in the area, without providing further details.

The Israeli military said it was checking the reports.

Earlier at dawn, a Palestinian woman was injured by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis in southern Gaza after tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Maslakh al-Turki area came under fire, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said.

Eyewitnesses also told AA that Israeli naval vessels opened fire toward the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis, with no immediate reports of casualties.

A cease-fire has been in place in Gaza since October, but Israel continues to violate it daily.

As of Monday, Israel's ongoing truce violations have killed 904 Palestinians and wounded 2,713 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli military says five of its soldiers have also been killed during the same period.

The October cease-fire was reached after Israel's two-year genocidal war on the Strip killed over 72,000, injured 172,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.