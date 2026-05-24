A six-month-old infant and his parents were killed Sunday when an Israeli airstrike targeted their apartment in a central Gaza refugee ​camp, health officials said.

Medics said the strike on the Nuseirat refugee ​camp killed Mohammad ⁠Abu Mallouh, the infant's father, Alaa Zaqlan, the mother, and their child, Osama.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack, which violates the current cease-fire in place.

The October cease-fire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli genocidal attacks on Gaza, with Israel and ⁠Hamas ⁠deadlocked in indirect talks over the resistance group's disarmament.

The cease-fire left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along the coast.

Some 880 Palestinians have been ⁠killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health ​officials.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed ⁠during the ‌same ‌period, according to the Israeli ⁠military.

​Israel says its ⁠post-ceasefire strikes are aimed ⁠at preventing attacks or stopping people ⁠from approaching ​the so-called "yellow line."

West Bank violence hurts 7

Earlier Saturday, at least seven Palestinians were injured in attacks carried out by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the Hebron and Bethlehem governorates of the southern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transported a young man to the hospital after he was shot with live ammunition in the abdomen and hand during an Israeli military raid on the town of Beit Ummar in Hebron governorate.

It added that two Palestinians were also injured by live fire during an Israeli army raid on the town of Beit Fajjar in Bethlehem governorate.

Sources said four Palestinians were injured after Israeli occupiers assaulted residents in the Wadi al-Rakhim area of Masafer Yatta in Hebron governorate, with beatings and pepper spray.

Last month alone, occupiers carried out 540 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, according to a monthly report by the Palestinian Authority’s Commission against the Wall and Settlements.

The assaults come as the Israeli military continues escalating attacks in the West Bank, including killings, arrests and raids on cities and towns involving home searches and property destruction, since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have since killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured 12,245 and led to nearly 23,000 arrests, according to official figures.