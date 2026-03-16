Israel said Monday it has plans for at least three more weeks of war as its military pounded targets across Iran overnight, while Iranian drone attacks temporarily shut Dubai International Airport and struck a key oil facility in the UAE.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is ⁠now entering its third week, with no clear end in sight, shutting down the key ⁠Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, pushing up oil prices and raising fears of a renewed spike in global inflation.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for a coalition of nations to help reopen the vital shipping route and warned that the NATO alliance faces a "very bad" future if its ​members fail to come to Washington's aid.

In a briefing Monday, Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani told reporters that there ​are detailed ⁠operational plans for the war with Iran in place for the next three weeks, along with additional plans extending further ahead.

The military has framed its objectives as limited to weakening Iran's capacity to threaten Israel by striking ballistic missile infrastructure, nuclear facilities and the security apparatus.

"We want to make sure that they are as weak as possible, this regime, and that we degrade all their capabilities, all parts and all wings of their security establishment," Shoshani said.

The military, which has mobilized over 110,000 reservists, has said it still has thousands of targets to hit inside Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said Monday that Tehran has not asked for a cease-fire or exchanged messages with the U.S., according to Iran's semi-official Student News Network.

Heavy strikes across Iran

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported five people were killed and seven wounded in overnight strikes hitting Markazi province in central Iran.

The news agency said a residential area on the outskirts of Arak city was attacked, as well as a residential building in the Mahallat county.

In Khomeyn city, also in Markazi province, a boys' school was targeted, causing some damage to the surrounding area. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli military said Monday it was carrying out airstrikes on Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz against what it described as the infrastructure of the Iranian ... regime."

Shahnaz, 62, told Reuters via WhatsApp from Tehran that there had been no internet overnight.

"I’m connected ⁠now through ⁠Starlink at a friend’s house. We feel cut off from the world. People are being killed," said Shahnaz.

"It’s just days before Nowruz (Iranian New Year is on March 20), but people are not in the mood to celebrate. When will this end?” she said.

In Israel, air raid sirens warned of Iranian missiles fired at the country. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that Tehran had launched attacks on areas in Tel Aviv, including air refueling support centers.

The U.S. al-Dhafra air base in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. naval base in Bahrain and Bahrain's Sheikh Issa air base, were also attacked, it said.

Energy markets faced further disruption with oil loading operations suspended following an Iranian drone strike at the UAE port of Fujairah.

Located on the Gulf of Oman, the port is typically a critical exit point for about 1 million barrels per day of the UAE's Murban crude – a volume equivalent to roughly 1% of global demand.

Flights at Dubai International Airport, normally ⁠one of the world's busiest, were suspended for several hours after a drone strike on a nearby fuel storage facility that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky. Dubai authorities said they had contained a fire.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, intercepted 34 drones in its eastern region in one hour, state media said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Oil price rises

Oil prices rose again Monday, with Brent crude rising more than 1% above $104.50, highlighting a key pain point for Trump with prices ​at U.S. gasoline pumps rising as his Republican Party faces mid-term elections later this year.

On board Air Force One on the way from Florida to Washington on Sunday, Trump said he was ​demanding countries that rely heavily on oil from the Gulf to help protect Hormuz.

In a weekend social media post, he said he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would participate.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that Britain would not be drawn into a wider war with Iran, but ⁠would work with allies to reopen ‌the key waterway, ‌acknowledging it would not be easy.

Japan said it had no plans to dispatch naval vessels to the strait, and Australia, which has said ⁠it would send a military surveillance aircraft and missiles to help defend the UAE from Iranian attacks, said it would not ‌send its navy.

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorious ruled out his country's participation in any military activity in the Iran war, including efforts to reopen the strait. "This is not our war, we have not started it."

Trump told the Financial Times on Sunday ​that he may postpone a meeting with President Xi Jinping scheduled for ⁠later this month if China does not help to unblock the Strait.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers were to discuss Monday bolstering a small naval mission in the Middle East, but are not expected to decide on extending its role to the choked-off Strait of Hormuz, ⁠diplomats and officials said.

Israel continued to strike ​Lebanon. The military said Monday its troops had begun limited ground operations against positions in southern Lebanon held by Hezbollah.