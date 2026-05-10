Israeli strikes in violation of a cease-fire killed at least three people, including two paramedics, in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed that the two paramedics of the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee were killed and five others were wounded Sunday in Israeli strikes.

A ministry statement said that Israeli "directly targeted, with two strikes, two Health Committee sites," killing one paramedic and wounding three others in Qalaway, and killing another paramedic and wounding two others in Tibnin. The statement decried Israel's continued "violation of international laws."

Earlier, a person was killed and 13 other injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Bedias, despite a truce, also confirmed by the Health Ministry. It said the strike hit the town, without providing further details.

The strike followed a wave of Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Saturday that killed at least 25 people, including two children, and injured several others.

One Israeli strike on the town of Saksakiyeh in southern Lebanon killed seven, including a child, and injured 15 others, among them three children.

Earlier, a man and his daughter were killed after an airstrike targeted them in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Three more people were killed in an airstrike that targeted a building in the al-Bayad neighborhood of Nabatieh.

Another victim was killed in an airstrike that targeted a motorcycle on a public road between the towns of Toul and Doueir in the Nabatieh.

Three others were killed when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the road between the towns of Abbasiyah and Burj Rahal in the Tyre district.

Three Israeli strikes hit the Chouf district of central Lebanon, killing six people.

An Israeli drone struck the al-Masarib neighborhood in the town of Meifdoun, with initial reports indicating one person was killed.​​​​​​​

Separately, Israel launched artillery shelling and demolished homes in several towns, coinciding with clashes between its forces and members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in the town of al-Bayada.

Artillery shelling also targeted the towns of Braachit, Safad al-Battikh and Touline, extending to Ghazieh and Froun.

The Israeli army also fired illumination flares above villages in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces demolished homes in the al-Jabana neighborhood, and also fired artillery shells in the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh at dawn.

Another person was killed in an airstrike on the town of Haris in Bint Jbeil.

The strikes also killed one person and injured several in the town of Bedyas in the Tyre district.

Hezbollah said it targeted two separate groups of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Lebanon’s Rshaf.

The group also claimed to have intercepted an Israeli drone above al-Abbasiyah using a surface-to-air missile.

Despite the cease-fire in place since April 17, which was later extended until mid-May, the Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war began in late February, have killed more than 2,700 people and displaced over 1 million.

It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory. The U.S. is again hosting peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington.