Israeli police arrested 10 suspects Monday in connection with weekend violence in the occupied West Bank, including separate attacks on a U.S. photojournalist and European diplomats.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, had urged a crackdown on settler violence and the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack on the Washington Post photojournalist.

France, Belgium and Poland, ​whose diplomats were attacked, also called on Israel to take action.

Police said ​the ⁠suspects were arrested in a predawn operation on suspicion of involvement in acts of violence, violating a closed military zone order and illegal construction.

The suspects, whom police did not identify, were taken into custody for questioning. Israel's Army Radio reported that they were Israeli citizens.

Prosecutions of Israeli settlers, however, are rare.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on X that the arrests were "a very positive development in finding & punishing those who severely attacked and beat" Washington Post journalist Heidi Levine.

Terrorist settlers hurl stones

A video released by the police of the predawn operation appeared to show at least one arrested suspect, whose face is not seen, wearing ritual tassels known as tzitzit, which are often worn by religious Jewish men.

The video also appeared ⁠to ⁠show two slingshots, which can be used to hurl stones, being found at one property. On Friday, when the Washington Post journalist was attacked, dozens of masked settlers, some armed, descended on a Palestinian olive harvest, with some settlers hurling stones with slingshots.

Police, military forces and the Shin Bet domestic security service took part in the operation.

Referring to the West Bank by its biblical name, Judea and Samaria, Israeli Police Commissioner Daniel Levy said the law applied to everyone, "regardless of identity or affiliation."

"The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal, and impartial law enforcement, based on evidence and in accordance with the ⁠law," he said in a statement announcing the arrests.

Masked Israeli settlers were filmed Friday assaulting Levine, a U.S. citizen, who was covering a Palestinian olive harvest in the West Bank. Levine was taken to hospital and underwent surgery on a finger.

On ​Saturday, French, Belgian and Polish diplomats as well as a French mayor were attacked by masked settlers in ​another part of the West Bank. A Belgian diplomatic vehicle was also damaged.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and the military have blamed "Israeli rioters" for the attack on the diplomats.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin ⁠Netanyahu, whose far-right ‌coalition is projected ‌to lose its governing majority at the Oct. 27 election, has been ⁠more circumspect.

He has claimed the diplomats entered a "sensitive area with a history ‌of confrontations" and without coordinating with the military. He has also said that the facts of the attack on Levine were "unclear."

Levine has ​said she was attacked by masked ⁠men wearing tzitzit tassels. Israel's President Isaac Herzog has apologized, saying the "violent rioters" who "brutally ⁠attacked" her did not represent the values of Israel.

Settler attacks on the Palestinians are surging, with at least ⁠170 since Sept. 27, ​according to Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group. Journalists, Israeli activists and foreign observers have also been targeted.