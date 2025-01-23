Hundreds of Palestinians began evacuating their homes in Jenin's refugee camp on Thursday after Israeli forces issued an evacuation order during a large-scale raid, according to a Palestinian official.

"Hundreds of camp residents have begun leaving after the Israeli army, using loudspeakers on drones and military vehicles, ordered them to evacuate the camp," where Israel's military launched an intense military operation this week, Jenin Gov. Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP.

Earlier, Israeli forces killed two more Palestinians near Jenin city, the Health Ministry said.

Two young men, aged 25 and 30, were killed by Israeli army fire in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military identified those killed as Mohammed Nazzal and Qutaiba Shalabi, accusing them of being "affiliated with Islamic Jihad" and responsible for a deadly shooting on an Israeli bus in early January.

The bodies of the two men were still held by the Israeli army, the Palestinian Health Ministry added.

Israeli Channel 14 claimed that they were behind a Jan. 6 attack that left three illegal settlers dead near al-Fanduq village, east of Qalqilya city.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli bulldozers demolished a house in Burqin town after an exchange of fire with armed Palestinians.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank.

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 others injured in the attack since, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli army said that the operation in Jenin, code-named "Iron Wall," is expected to last several days.

Violence has surged throughout the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 850 Palestinians in the West Bank since the conflict began.

During the same period, at least 29 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations in the territory, according to Israeli official figures.