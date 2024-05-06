The Israeli military has ordered Palestinians to begin evacuating eastern Rafah, according to an Israeli Defense Force statement Monday, signaling that a ground invasion is imminent.

People were told to move to Muwasi, an Israeli-declared "humanitarian area" near the coast. The army said it had expanded assistance into the area, including field hospitals, tents, food and water.

The announcement comes amid fragile cease-fire talks and ahead of a highly anticipated ground offensive that Israel has been vowing to undertake for months to weed out the remaining Hamas militants.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed Hamas wasn't serious about a deal and warned of "a powerful operation in the very near future in Rafah."

His comments came after a Hamas attack on Israel’s main crossing point Sunday killed three soldiers.