Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday ordered the army to be at the highest level of alert for any potential developments in Gaza after Hamas delayed the hostage release, citing Israeli violations of the cease-fire that began on Jan. 19.

Hamas said it would delay the sixth exchange as part of the first phase of the Gaza cease-fire deal, which was scheduled for Saturday, for delaying the return of displaced people to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Katz claimed the Hamas announcement constitutes an "outright violation" of the truce agreement, adding: "I instructed the Israeli army to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza."

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that "all the families of the hostages were informed this evening of Hamas's announcement."

"The families were made aware that the State of Israel is committed to respecting the agreement and considers any violation of it with the utmost seriousness," it added.

The Hostage Families Forum campaign group said it had "requested assistance from the mediating countries to help restore and implement the existing deal effectively".

