The Israeli military confirmed Thursday that it had recovered the bodies of two Israeli captives during an operation in the Gaza Strip.

The victims were identified as 72-year-old Gadi Haggai and his 70-year-old wife Judih Weinstein.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: "Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts grieve over this terrible loss. May their memories be blessed."

The Israeli military said in a statement that the bodies were recovered in a joint special operation with the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency in the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A statement from the Israeli kibbutz Nir Oz, where the couple lived, said they had been brought back to the settlement and would now be buried.

The family was informed of their deaths in December 2023.

The couple was reportedly killed during the Oct. 7, 2003, Hamas incursion of southern Israel that caused around 1,200 deaths and took more than 250 hostages.

According to Israeli sources, at least 20 hostages are still alive in the Gaza Strip.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described the return of the remains as "painful and heartbreaking," but said it alleviates uncertainty.

It said "decision-makers must do everything necessary to reach an agreement" to free the remaining living hostages and return the bodies of the deceased.