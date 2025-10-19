The Israeli military on Sunday said it would resume the “renewed enforcement of the cease-fire” in Gaza after its airstrikes in response to alleged attacks on its troops by Hamas killed 45 more Palestinians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the decision was taken "in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violation."

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it," the military said.

The strikes came after the IDF reported that "terrorists" shot at Israeli soldiers in the southern city of Rafah, resulting in two fatalities.

"At least 45 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip," Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for the civil defense agency, told AFP.

Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll to AFP, saying they had received the dead and wounded.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported 24 dead and 73 wounded from multiple strikes in central Gaza.

Al-Aqsa Hospital said it received 12 dead from nearby bombings, while Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported five dead, and Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed four fatalities.

Earlier, Bassal detailed several of the strikes.

He said six people were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a "group of civilians" in Zuwaida town in central Gaza.

Six other people, including children, were killed and 13 others injured in two separate strikes near Nuseirat in central Gaza, Bassal said.

A woman and two children were killed when a drone strike hit a tent housing displaced people near Asdaa City, north of Khan Yunis.

Two people, including a journalist, were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike in the western part of Zuwaida town in central Gaza.

In another attack, two people were killed and several injured when an Israeli strike hit a tent in the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat, central Gaza, Bassal said.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli air strike in eastern Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, he added.

One individual was killed in a strike on an apartment in a building in western Gaza City, the civil defense agency said.

The others succumbed later on Sunday to injuries received in these strikes, Bassal said.

Hamas on Sunday said Israel has repeatedly violated the cease-fire agreement, killing at least 50 Palestinians and injuring over 130 others since the truce began on Oct. 10.

It said that the Israeli violations represent "an attempt to undermine and sabotage the (cease-fire) agreement, and a continuation of Israel's policy of aggression."

Hamas stressed that Israel continues to prevent the entry of basic goods such as meat, poultry, and livestock, as well as medical equipment, construction supplies, and other materials needed for repairing vital infrastructure and operating hospitals, despite the cease-fire deal.

The Palestinian group, however, stressed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement despite the Israeli violations, saying it is implementing its provisions "with full precision and responsibility."

It urged mediators and guarantors to compel Israel to "respect and implement the agreement in both letter and spirit, and to halt the violations that threaten to undermine it."

The cease-fire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.