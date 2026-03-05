Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of carrying out a drone strike in Azerbaijan and attempting to frame Iran, saying the alleged operation was meant to undermine relations between Tehran and its neighbor.

In a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Araghchi "denied that Iran fired any projectiles" at Azerbaijan. He also condemned "the role of the Israeli regime in such attacks in order to divert public opinion and destroy Iran's good relations with its neighbours," according to a statement from Iran's foreign ministry.

Four people were wounded in the midday drone attack in Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhichevan near the Iranian border.

Video footage ​shared by a local source ​showed black smoke rising near ⁠the ‌terminal ‌of Nakhchivan International ⁠Airport, which ‌is about 10 kilometers (6 ​miles) from ⁠the border ⁠with Iran.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the attacks occurred around midday, with one drone striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.