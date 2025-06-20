Israel’s conduct in Gaza does not align with the human rights principles underpinning its partnership with the European Union, according to an internal EU review shared with member states, diplomats told dpa on Friday.

EU foreign ministers decided in May to review whether Israel was still adhering to the basic principles of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. These include that relations between the parties to the agreement are based on respect for human rights.

The review report, prepared under the leadership of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, concludes that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip violate this fundamental principle.

The finding relates, in particular, to Israel's blockade of aid supplies into the Gaza Strip, where some 2 million Palestinians live.

Israel blocked aid from reaching the devastated coastal territory for almost three months, where people, including babies, are facing famine.

Since May, it has eased its blockade, redirecting aid through the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been strongly criticized by the U.N. and others.

There have been near-daily shootings near the sites since they opened last month. Witnesses say Israeli forces have repeatedly fired on the crowds and health officials say scores have been killed. The military has acknowledged firing warning shots at what it claims were suspects approaching its forces.

The U.N. says the new system does not meet Gaza's needs, allows Israel to control who gets aid and risks further mass displacement as people move closer to the sites.

EU member states now face the question of how to respond to the analysis. Their options range from suspending the current agreement to imposing economic sanctions.

The Netherlands was one of several countries that charged that Israel had violated the fundamental principle of respecting human rights in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Intensive discussions on the partnership agreement with Israel had already taken place last year at the initiative of Spain and Ireland.

Israel's genocidal war has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly all its residents and killing more than 55,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza health authorities.

The war has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and displaced around 90% of its population. The territory's roughly 2 million Palestinians are almost completely reliant on international aid because nearly all of Gaza's food production capabilities have been destroyed.