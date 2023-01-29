Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the East Jerusalem home of a Palestinian who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue.

The move comes as one of several punitive measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives, approved by Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet overnight.

The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families of terrorists that support terrorism."

It also announced that the home of 21-year-old Khayri Alqam, who was shot dead by police following Friday's attack, "will be sealed immediately ahead of its demolition."

An AFP correspondent saw Israeli forces Sunday on the terrace of the building after they sealed its entrances, with Palestinians clearing out their belongings.

Israel already demolishes the homes of Palestinians who kill Israelis, although the process necessitates that prior notice be given to families and the chance to appeal the decision.

Dani Shenhar, head of the legal department at Israeli rights group HaMoked, said sealing the home overnight demonstrated the government's "will of revenge against the families."

The measure was "done in complete disregard for the rule of law", he said, and HaMoked intends to protest to the attorney general.

More guns for civilians

Israel's security cabinet said there will also be a discussion Sunday over a bill to revoke Israeli identity cards from the relatives of attackers.

The measures announced are in line with proposals from Netanyahu's extreme-right political partners which enabled him to return to power at the end of December.

They are likely to apply primarily to Palestinians with Israeli nationality, known as Arab-Israelis, and Palestinians with east Jerusalem residency permits.

Hours after the deadly shooting outside the synagogue in the settlement of Neve Yaacov, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded two Israelis just outside the walled Old City of east Jerusalem.

The boy blamed for the attack in the Silwan neighborhood was shot and wounded at the scene.

No group has claimed responsibility for either of the shootings.

The security cabinet also decided to make it easier to obtain permits to carry firearms.

"When civilians have guns, they can defend themselves," extreme-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told reporters outside a Jerusalem hospital on Saturday.

Israeli forces have been placed on high alert, and the army has announced that it will be reinforcing troop numbers in the West Bank, while calls for restraint have multiplied from abroad.

The Jerusalem attacks came after nine Palestinians were killed in the deadliest raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank in nearly two decades.