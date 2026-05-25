A Palestinian woman and a young girl were killed Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting southern Gaza, according to hospital authorities, as Israeli attacks continue across the enclave despite the cease-fire.

The strike hit a tent sheltering a displaced family in the area of Muwasi, on the western side of Khan Younis, according to the Kuwait field hospital, which received the casualties. The hospital said another girl was wounded.

The military claimed it had struck a "militant," but gave no further details.

Just a day earlier, a six-month-old infant and his parents were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted their apartment in a central Gaza refugee ​camp.

The fatalities were the latest among Palestinians in the coastal enclave since an October cease-fire deal attempted to halt a more than two-year war between Israel and the Hamas group in Gaza. While the heaviest fighting has subsided, the shaky cease-fire has seen almost daily Israeli fire.

Israeli forces have carried out repeated airstrikes and frequently fire on Palestinians near military-held zones, killing more than 880 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed since the cease-fire.