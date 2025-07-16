The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had attacked the entrance gate of the Syrian military headquarters in the capital, Damascus.
Two Syrian security sources told Reuters an Israeli strike had hit the Defense Ministry in the capital.
Details to follow ...
