Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue to claim more lives as the Palestinian death toll in the enclave crossed the grim milestone of 29,000 on Monday.

The Gazan Health Ministry said 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of fatalities to 29,092 since the start of the war.

"The Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 127 martyrs and 205 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry said around two-thirds of those killed were women and children. It said over 69,000 Palestinians have been wounded.

Gazan authorities maintain detailed records of casualties and their figures from previous wars in Gaza have largely matched those of U.N. agencies, independent experts and even Israel's own tallies.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of Israel that killed around 1,160 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza, in comparison, has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.