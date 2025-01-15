Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip killed at least 62 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll since October 2023 to 46,707, the enclave's Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 110,265 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 62 people and injured 253 others in six massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," it added.

Quoting local sources, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that 13 people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the Shahin family in central Gaza Strip's Deir al-Balah.

Meanwhile, seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the Nassar family in the Nuseirat refugee camp, and another Palestinian was killed in another Israeli strike on the camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Five more Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on two homes in the Bureij refugee camp.

In Gaza City, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school sheltering displaced people.

Another strike on a home belonging to the Sha'ath family in the Naser area of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip left one woman and four children dead.

Two more Palestinians were killed in a drone strike on a group of people in the Khirbet al-Adas area in Rafah.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions descying the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.