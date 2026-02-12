Nearly 90% of school buildings across the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed during Israel’s two-year war on the enclave, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Thursday, underscoring the devastating toll the conflict has taken on the territory’s education infrastructure.

In a post on X, the agency said schools that remain standing have largely been converted into shelters, leaving children to receive education in temporary learning spaces or through digital platforms.

"Across Gaza, nearly 90% of all school buildings have been damaged or destroyed during the war,” the agency said, adding that its teams continue to provide learning support despite the widespread devastation.

At least 591 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,578 others injured in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

‏Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, and lasted two years, has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

Israel continues to target Palestinians despite a cease-fire.