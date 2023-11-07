The ongoing Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has "forcibly displaced" nearly 70% of the besieged territory's population from their homes, the Gazan authorities said Tuesday.

According to recent figures, the Gaza population is estimated at 2.3 million.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said: "50% of the house units across Gaza were damaged by the (Israeli) raids, and 10% of the house units were either completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable."

It also said half of the hospitals and 62% of the health care centers in Gaza are out of service.

The statement noted that the Israeli army dropped some 30,000 tons of explosives on Gaza since Oct. 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.