Ten Palestinians were reported died Friday while waiting for rations in Gaza, adding to almost 800 similar deaths in the previous six weeks, according to the U.N. Israel's army said it provided fresh instructions to troops in response to repeated allegations of fatalities.

Friday's reported violence came as negotiators from Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas were locked in indirect talks in Qatar to try to agree on a temporary ceasefire in the more than 21-month war.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he hoped a deal for a 60-day pause in the war could be struck in the coming days, and that he would then be ready to negotiate a more permanent end to hostilities.

Hamas has said the free flow of aid is a main sticking point in the talks, with Gaza's more than two million residents facing a dire humanitarian crisis of hunger and disease amid the grinding conflict.

Israel began easing a more than two-month total blockade of aid in late May. Since then, a new U.S.- and Israel-backed organization called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has effectively sidelined the territory's vast U.N.-led aid delivery network.

There are frequent reports of Israeli forces firing on people seeking aid, with Gaza's civil defence agency saying 10 Palestinians were killed Friday while waiting at a distribution point near the southern city of Rafah.

'Unacceptable'

The U.N., which refuses to cooperate with GHF over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives, said Friday that 798 people have been killed seeking aid between late May and July 7, including 615 "in the vicinity of the GHF sites".

"Where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food and medicine, and where... they have a choice between being shot or being fed, this is unacceptable," U.N. rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday's deaths, but has previously accused militants of firing at civilians in the vicinity of aid centers.

Asked about the U.N. figures, the military said it had worked to minimize "possible friction" between aid seekers and soldiers, and that it conducted "thorough examinations" of incidents in which "harm to civilians who arrived at distribution facilities was reported".

"Instructions were issued to forces in the field following lessons learned," it added in a statement.

GHF called the U.N. report "false and misleading", claiming that "most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to U.N. convoys".

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, told AFP that Israeli forces killed 45 people overall in the territory on Friday.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify tolls and details provided by the agency and other parties.

Truce talks

In Gaza's south, a witness said Israeli tanks were seen near Khan Yunis, reporting "intense gunfire, intermittent air strikes, artillery shelling, and ongoing bulldozing and destruction of displacement camps and agricultural land".

Israel's military said troops were operating in the area against "terrorist infrastructure sites, both above and below ground".

Hamas has said that as part of a potential truce deal it was willing to release 10 of the hostages taken during its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which sparked the Gaza war.

Netanyahu, who is under pressure to end the war after mounting military losses, said that would leave 10 living hostages still in captivity.

"I hope we can complete it in a few days," he said of the initial ceasefire agreement and hostage release in an interview with U.S. outlet Newsmax.

"We'll probably have a 60-day ceasefire, get the first batch out, then use the 60-day ceasefire to negotiate an end to this."

Netanyahu has said that a key condition of any deal is that Hamas first gives up its weapons and its hold on Gaza, warning that failure to do so on Israel's terms would lead to further conflict.

Another issue holding up a deal is disagreement on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said.

Hamas has said it wants "real guarantees" for a lasting truce and Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza, and that it opposes any Israeli moves to push Palestinians into "isolated enclaves".