Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday killed five Palestinians, including a married couple and two children, injured nine others, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The attacks occurred amid continued Israeli violations of a cease-fire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Medics said an ⁠Israeli airstrike killed Akram Yassin ⁠and his wife Dina Abu Baker in an apartment in Gaza City.

The couple's bodies and four injured Palestinians, including three women, arrived at al-Shifa Hospital following the strike, a medical source told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA).

Witnesses told AA that an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at their family home near al-Shifa Hospital, killing the couple and injuring others. The strike sparked a fire in the house that civil defense crews later extinguished, witnesses added.

Palestinians inspected the aftermath of the strike before gathering for the couple's funeral.

"We're supposed to be in a ceasefire period, but honestly, we are not seeing a ceasefire or anything. The war is still going on, assassinations are continuing, and the shelling has not stopped," said Mahmoud Yassin, whose brother was killed.

In Khan Younis, in the south, medics said a 17-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Qizan Al-Najar neighborhood.

A Palestinian child was also killed by Israeli army fire in the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip, while another was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Zeitoun suburb east of Gaza City, taking Tuesday's death toll to at least five.

Five other Palestinians, including a woman and two children, were injured by Israeli army fire in Hamad City north of Khan Younis and areas south of the city.

In eastern Gaza City, the Israeli army shelled and fired heavily from military vehicles and quadcopter drones toward homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Tuffah neighborhood.

Shelling and gunfire continued through the night. Witnesses heard several explosions as the Israeli army demolished homes and civilian structures in areas it controlled.

Israeli warships also fired toward Gaza City's northern coast, while military vehicles fired heavily toward the Sudaniya area in the northwestern Gaza Strip.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks fired heavily toward homes and tents for displaced people in central, southern and northern Khan Younis. The army also extensively demolished areas it controlled east of the city, witnesses added.

Earlier Monday, another Gazan was killed and three others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in western Gaza City.

Another Palestinian also sustained moderate injuries when Israeli forces opened fire toward tents housing displaced people in the Nahr al-Bared camp area southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli violations of the cease-fire agreement had killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured 5,421 others as of Monday, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,400 Palestinians, injured over 175,000 others and damaged or destroyed around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure during its war on Gaza.