Israeli intelligence allegations that Iran may be preparing to use chemical weapons against its adversaries have sparked debate within the U.S. administration, with officials questioning both the reliability of the claims and Israel's intentions in raising the alarm, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Some U.S. officials reportedly view the claims as part of an effort by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to persuade the administration of President Donald Trump to resume large-scale military operations against Iran.

Others argue that the warnings should be taken seriously amid growing concerns over Tehran’s potential attacks on American interests.

The concerns have also been shared with Gulf countries. However, a regional official told the Times that Israeli officials presented assessments suggesting Iran was working to make its chemical weapons operational without providing supporting evidence. Gulf governments reportedly found the claims unconvincing.

For some American officials, the allegations have revived memories of the flawed U.S. intelligence assessments in 2002 that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, claims used to justify the 2003 invasion.

While U.S. intelligence agencies have long monitored Iran’s chemical weapons capabilities, the report said officials remain divided over whether Tehran has the capacity to deploy such weapons effectively or would ever choose to use them.

Iran has repeatedly denied possessing chemical weapons, previously dismissing such accusations as part of an Israeli psychological warfare campaign.

The intelligence dispute comes as Washington and Tehran explore diplomatic options to prevent renewed fighting, while U.S. forces continue building up their military presence in the region, the report said.

The report noted that the U.S. military is preparing for possible renewed strikes on Iran as early as Wednesday, pending authorization by President Donald Trump.