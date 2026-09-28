Israel has continued to violate the U.S.-backed truce in Gaza Strip, killing at least four people late Sunday, according to medical sources, while extremist groups demanded the Palestinian enclave be opened up to illegal settlements.

In the latest attack, a Palestinian was killed and two others were injured when an Israeli quadcopter opened fire on tents housing displaced people in the al-Tawam area in northwestern Gaza, a medical source told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Earlier, Palestinian Shadi Abu Hasira was killed when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in the al-Sinaa area south of Gaza City, according to a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital.

In southern Gaza, 17-year-old Tariq al-Masri died from serious wounds sustained in Israeli gunfire in central Khan Younis, while 28-year-old Uday Adli al-Assar was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the al-Mawasi area west of the city, earlier Sunday.

Seven Palestinians were injured in separate Israeli drone strikes in Gaza City, including two near the White Mosque in the al-Shati refugee camp and five near tents housing displaced people around the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood market.

People gather around a destroyed car after it was targeted by the Israeli military in Gaza City, Palestine, Sept. 27, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Also Sunday, several Israeli ministers and lawmakers joined thousands of Israeli illegal settlers in a vehicle convoy toward the Gaza border, demanding the reestablishment of illegal Israeli settlements in the Palestinian enclave, Israel's Channel 7 reported.

The convoy, led by the Nachala Settlement Movement alongside other right-wing groups, was heading to a gathering point in northern Gaza before a rally near the enclave's northern border.

Organizers are pressing the Israeli government to restore settlements in Gaza, arguing in a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a long-term security solution requires a settlement presence there.

Nachala leader Daniella Weiss, who joined the convoy, said thousands were arriving with housing equipment and preparing to reestablish a presence at Nisanit, an Israeli settlement in the northern Gaza Strip that was dismantled and evacuated in August 2005, as well as elsewhere in the enclave.

Israel evacuated its illegal settlements in Gaza in 2005 under a unilateral disengagement plan.

Smotrich calls for war on W. Bank

Separately, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called Sunday for launching a war in the occupied West Bank, similar to Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv "should do there (West Bank) what we did in Gaza," Smotrich told Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Smotrich repeated his call to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited control over parts of the West Bank.

His remarks come amid tighter Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement in the West Bank, including checkpoint closures and roadblocks that isolate communities and hinder access to work, homes and essential services.

Since Israel began its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks in the West Bank, killing over 1,206 Palestinians, injuring more than 13,300 and arresting nearly 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.

The attacks include demolishing homes and other structures, burning mosques, bulldozing farmland, preventing farmers from accessing their land, displacing Palestinians and expanding illegal settlements.

Over 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 others in Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since 2023. The offensive has also destroyed around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

Despite a cease-fire that took effect in Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued daily attacks in Gaza, killing over 1,400 Palestinians and injuring around 5,000 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.