Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir defied warnings from local and Palestinian politicians as he visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

A visit to the flashpoint site was condemned by Palestinians and some Israeli politicians as provocative, amid warnings it could lead to violence.

The Ynet news website carried pictures of Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred, where Jews believe two ancient temples are located.

Israel's opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid had warned that such a visit by Ben-Gvir would spark violence.

"Itamar Ben-Gvir must not go up to Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque complex)," Lapid had said on Twitter Monday, warning that the move would lead to "a deliberate provocation that will put lives in danger and cost lives."

Only Muslim worship is allowed at the site, and there was no indication that Ben-Gvir had prayed during his visit.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir and views it as unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict."

Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Authority had issued a warning against Israel over reports of Ben-Gvir's likely visit.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, had said repeated Israeli threats to the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque "will have serious consequences for everyone."

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

Abu Rudeineh also warned that if the U.S. fails to pressure Israeli leaders to cease their provocations, the situation may "get out of control."

Ben-Gvir was sworn in last week as part of a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu that includes far-right and religious parties.