Thirteen Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets fired by Israeli security forces while protesting illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank Friday, according to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The anti-settlement marches took place in various areas across the West Bank, particularly in the town of Beita in Nablus and the town of Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya.
Israeli forces intervened and used tear gas as well as live and rubber bullets. Palestinians responded by throwing stones.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that 13 people were injured by rubber bullets.
A health worker volunteering for the Palestinian Red Crescent was also among the injured, according to the statement.
Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers in West Bank settlements, including occupied Jerusalem, living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.
Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.
Israeli police began allowing settler incursions in 2003 despite repeated condemnations from the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.