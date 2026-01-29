Israeli forces raided homes and detained Palestinians on Thursday in the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem in the West Bank, as the military continued a tight siege now entering its third day.

Hizma Mayor Novan Salah al-Din said Israeli forces maintained the closure for a third consecutive day, briefly lifting it at about 5 pm local time Wednesday before resealing the town two hours later.

The mayor added that Israeli troops carried out overnight raids on dozens of homes, turning some into temporary military posts, frightening residents and damaging property.

Israeli forces detained several young men and questioned them on the spot, he said.

Large numbers of Israeli troops remain deployed throughout the town, home to about 12,000 people, the mayor said.

Israeli forces imposed the siege Tuesday, distributing leaflets in the town declaring it a "closed military zone” and barring residents from leaving until further notice.

The measures come amid an ongoing escalation around occupied East Jerusalem, where Israeli forces have stepped up military actions in surrounding areas.

Since Monday, Israeli forces have also launched a military operation in Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem, as part of what Israeli authorities call "Operation Capital Shield.” Israeli police and army units said the campaign aims to bolster control in the seam zone and enhance public security.

According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,109 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and injured nearly 11,000 others since October 2023.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in a landmark opinion in July 2024 and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.