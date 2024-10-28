An Israeli TV journalist faced widespread backlash after assisting soldiers in demolishing a building in southern Lebanon, sparking criticism both domestically and internationally.

Danny Kushmaro, a well-known journalist from the N12 television channel, was embedded with ground troops on an operation.

When a building that was allegedly used as a launch site against Israel was to be blown up, one of the soldiers handed the correspondent the detonator. He then pressed the trigger under their instructions.

Smoke could then be seen rising from the explosion site in the distance.

"A house with an ammunition depot, in sight of Israel, has blown up – one less threat to the state of Israel," the journalist said in front of the television camera.

Social media users and colleagues of the journalist in Israel criticized the behavior, with one calling it "a disgrace to the profession of journalism."

Another wrote: "His job is to report, not to blast. If you want to fight, you should put on a uniform."

New York-based Israeli Journalist and author Etan Nechin wrote: "Unbelievable: Host of @N12News Danny Kushmaro, joined IDF forces in South Lebanon and bombed a building."

"This is while IDF targets Palestinian journalists on tenuous charges and kills Lebanese journalists in their sleep. Sickening," he wrote on X social media.

The TV correspondent was also accused of jeopardizing other colleagues because their independence could be questioned.

Neither the army nor the TV station initially commented on the incident.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Over 2,670 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.