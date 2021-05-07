Muslim worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City were attacked by Israeli police late Friday.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area using stun grenades and gas bombs, causing many injuries, an official from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (an Islamic religious trust) told Anadolu Agency (AA) on condition of anonymity.

The number injured rose to 205 on Saturday in Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate of the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

88 were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem, while others were treated as outpatients, said a statement. Six Israeli officers were also reported wounded.

Most of the injuries were caused by rubber bullets fired by Israeli police, it added.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said that he held the Israeli government "responsible" for the unrest and voiced "full support for our heroes in Aqsa".

International observers urged calm, with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Vennesland tweeted his concern, and urged all parties to "respect the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City in the interest of peace & stability."

The police attacked worshippers who were praying in the Masjid al-Qiblatain inside Al-Aqsa with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Meanwhile, clashes took place between Israeli security forces and Palestinians trying to enter Al-Aqsa through the Bab Al-Silsila, one of the gates to the mosque.

The intervention by Israeli police who also attacked young Palestinians in front of the Damascus and Es-Sahire gates of the Old City caused panic among women and children.

Police allow for controlled passage through the gates of the Old City.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Earlier Friday Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged Israel to stop expanding illegal settlements in East Jerusalem, as he reiterated Turkey's support for Palestine in a joint news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in the capital Ankara.