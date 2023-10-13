Israeli police Friday implemented stringent entry restrictions for the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in its near-empty state.

A large number of Israeli police units deployed in Jerusalem's Old City and erected barriers in its alleyways.

The Islamic Waqf Department said in a statement that Israeli police only allow worshippers above the age of 70 to enter the mosque.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Old City area resembles a "military barracks" where Israeli police refuse entry to those who do not live there.

Israeli border police search Palestinian women at the Damascus gate, Jerusalem, Palestine, Oct. 13, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Palestinian popular outrage is increasing across the occupied Palestinian territories as the Israeli army continues its onslaught against Gaza.

The ongoing conflict began last Saturday when the Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said it was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip in response.

The number of Palestinians killed from Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 1,537, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced Thursday. The statement noted that the dead included 500 children and 276 women, with 6,612 people injured.

The Israeli death toll from the Hamas operation has reached 1,300, and the number of wounded was reported to be 3,300, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).