A humanitarian aid convoy of 26 trucks traveling from the occupied West Bank to besieged Gaza was blocked by illegal Israeli settlers on Wednesday.

"Some 26 trucks loaded with food supplies are blocked at the Tarqumiya checkpoint south of the West Bank city of Hebron," Adel Amre, an official in charge of the commercial transport sector, told Anadolu.

He said the aid trucks were attacked and vandalized by illegal Israeli settlers.

The Palestinian official on Monday estimated losses of over $1 million caused by settler attacks on the aid trucks en route to Gaza.

Israel launched a brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed about 1,200 people.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, most of them women and children, while over 79,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.