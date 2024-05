The Palestinian death toll in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza marked yet another grim milestone Sunday as the Gazan Health Ministry confirmed at least 35,034 people have now been confirmed killed in the territory.

The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,755 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its war on Oct. 7 after a Hamas incursion.