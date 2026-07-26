Israeli settlers set ablaze at least two mosques and vandalized them with graffiti during an attack on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank Sunday, Palestinian officials said.

The recent bout of violence comes after four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed Friday when a crowd of Israeli settlers made an incursion around ​the Palestinian village of Tal, southwest of Nablus.

Villagers came out of ​their ⁠homes to confront the settlers, officials said. The subsequent shootout joined a growing series of clashes involving settlers in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed this year and hundreds wounded, according to figures from the U.N. and the Palestinian Authority.

Abdel Azim Wadi, head of the village council in Qusra, southeast of Nablus, said settlers had torched a newly completed mosque in his village early Sunday.

He said they sprayed slogans in Hebrew on the walls, with messages including "Jewish revenge" and the name of one of the Israelis killed near Tal.

"The village has faced repeated attacks since 2011 and these attacks have increased since the war," he told Reuters by telephone.

Illegal Jewish settlements

Most countries and United Nations bodies consider Jewish settlements in the West Bank illegal, a position Israel rejects, while the Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Since Israel waged a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, after a Hamas incursion, settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have increased sharply.

A Palestinian man inspects a mosque torched by illegal Israeli settlers in Qusra near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 26, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The Israeli military said troops sent to Qusra, which sits near several large Israeli settlements, had found graffiti and signs of arson and were searching for ⁠suspects. It said police officers would be sent to collect evidence.

"The security forces strongly condemn incidents of this kind, including harm to religious sites, and will continue to act decisively to maintain security and public order in the area," ​the military said.

Palestinian officials said settlers had also tried to burn a mosque near Kour, southeast of ​the city of Tulkarm.

Farid Jiyousi, a member of the village council, said three settlers had tried to set the mosque ablaze at dawn, but worshippers had put out ⁠the fire ‌before it ‌reached the main area of the mosque.

"This is the first attack ⁠our village has experienced," he said, adding that the attackers ‌had also sprayed graffiti in Hebrew on the mosque walls.

Following Friday's incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an ​election in October, ordered a reinforcement of ⁠troops in the area and said more settlements would be authorized ⁠to increase security.

Right-wing politicians in his government, including the far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have called ⁠for accelerated moves to take ​over the West Bank, which was occupied by Israel following the 1967 Middle East war.