An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in southern Gaza Sunday, medical sources said, as four countries urged Israel to allow 150,000 tents and other critical supplies into the territory after flooding worsened conditions for displaced families.

The strike hit an area near Muawiya Mosque in al-Mawasi, northwest of Rafah, killing Ahmed Saeed Fathi Abdeen and Moataz Hajji and wounding several others.

A source at Gaza’s crossings authority said the attack targeted an Economy Ministry post that monitors trucks bringing goods into the territory through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Abdeen, 34, was an employee at the post, the source said.

The same site was struck Oct. 28, killing six government employees. Gaza’s Government Media Office said they had been inspecting incoming goods to ensure their safety and prevent smuggling.

A third Palestinian, Abdullah Mazen Hassouna, 28, died Sunday of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced people on al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, a medical source said.

Israeli attacks had killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964 others since the October 2025 cease-fire took effect, according to Gaza's Health Ministry figures released Saturday. Those figures preceded Sunday’s reported deaths.

The deaths came as the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom described Gaza’s humanitarian situation as "dire" and called on Israel to "stop the delays now" in allowing aid to enter.

In a joint statement Sunday, the ministers said flooding from the first winter storm had compounded the suffering of civilians desperately in need of shelter and assistance.

"Yet 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza," they said.

"This situation is entirely reversible – and there is still time to act before the winter fully sets in."

The ministers called for "immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza," urging Israel to open border crossings and allow in "dual-use items" needed for humanitarian operations and early recovery.

They also called on all parties to respect the cease-fire, uphold international humanitarian law and implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza so assistance could reach vulnerable people.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said heavy rain had caused widespread flooding, collapsed damaged buildings, damaged shelters and humanitarian facilities, and disrupted essential services.

Thousands of people have been affected, while most Palestinians in Gaza remain displaced.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza killed more than 74,500 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000 since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The war has also destroyed around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure. The United Nations estimates reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.