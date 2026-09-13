At least two Palestinians were killed and 13 other were wounded on Sunday in fresh Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the Gaza ⁠Strip, medical staff ⁠said.

The strike in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in western Gaza City, ​left the vehicle mangled, ​according to ⁠footage circulated on social media.

Witnesses told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that the drone fired at least two missiles at the vehicle, killing its two occupants immediately and injuring nearby passersby.

Local medical staff told Reuters that they urged people to provide information that could help identify the two people who were killed and whose bodies were dismembered by the explosion.

The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted two Hamas members, without ⁠giving ⁠further information.

Separately, Israeli forces fired artillery shells toward Palestinian homes northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local sources.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward buildings and tents housing displaced Palestinians in southern Khan Younis, while Israeli warships fired toward the city's coastline, witnesses said.

An October 2025, U.S.-backed cease-fire halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes and there has been little progress on steps toward permanent peace.

Israel violates the cease-fire on daily basis and undermines efforts ⁠to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which includes ​the Israeli withdrawal from the strip and the ​disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli military has killed more ⁠than ‌1,300 ‌Palestinians, mostly civilians, ⁠in Gaza since ‌the cease-fire took effect, according to the territory's ​health officials, while ⁠the Israeli military says four ⁠Israeli soldiers died.