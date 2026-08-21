Israeli troops shot and killed a 58-year-old Palestinian man in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday, with the military saying he had attempted to stab a soldier.

Fathi Zidan Hazem died from injuries sustained after being shot 'seven times' by Israeli forces early Friday in the city, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. It added that Israel was withholding his body.

The Israeli military said a “terrorist armed with a knife” attempted to stab an Israeli soldier while troops were operating in the Jenin area.

“Soldiers responded by firing toward the terrorist and eliminating him,” the military said, adding that no troops were injured.

Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has escalated since the recent Gaza genocide that began with Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 incursion into southern Israel.

Since then, at least 1,098 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers, according to Palestinian figures.

Hazem was a retired colonel in the Palestinian National Security Forces.

Footage from the scene on Friday showed a pool of blood and scattered bullets among groceries inside the family's home.

A Palestinian eyewitness, who declined to disclose her name, said Israeli forces raided her neighbour's house in the early hours and told Hazem to raise his hands, which he refused to do.

She claimed that the Israeli forces shot him seven times in front of his 10-year-old son. They dragged him down the stairs and took him with them.