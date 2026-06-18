Israeli violations of the Gaza cease-fire have killed at least 1,005 Palestinians since a truce was reached between Israel and Hamas last October, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The enclave has suffered near-daily strikes, as well as shelling and gunfire along the boundary that divides Gaza into Israeli and Palestinian-controlled zones.

The most recent deaths were recorded after a series of Israeli drone strikes in the past few days on towns and refugee camps in central Gaza and Gaza City.

Also Wednesday, an Israeli strike killed two Palestinians and wounded six others in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, health officials at Nasser Hospital said.

The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the strike but provided little detail. Families at the hospital said the strike targeted a group of people near the beach in the sprawling tent camp of Muwasi, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians live.

Israel has said it is continuing to operate against Hamas and allied groups in Gaza and has expanded the amount of territory it controls inside the strip. Both sides have accused the other of violating the cease-fire.

In a separate statement Wednesday, the Israeli military said that it killed two Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in strikes over the weekend.

Earlier Sunday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said that the death toll from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza had surpassed 73,000, mostly women and children.

The ministry is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of southern Israel, causing 1,200 deaths and taking 251 hostages.