A group of Israeli beachgoers kicked out the country's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from a beach in Tel Aviv, as they called him a murderer and a terrorist.

Israeli media posted several footage on their websites showing Ben-Gvir and his family members arriving at a beach when some beachgoers yelled at him.

"You are a murderer, you are a terrorist, and because of you, the hostages are dying in Gaza; how dare you walk on the beach?" an Israeli was seen shouting at him.

According to the Times of Israel, an Israeli woman was arrested for questioning after throwing a handful of sand at Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir and other far-right extremist ministers are accused by the Israeli public and opposition of impeding a potential hostage swap with Hamas.

Israel estimates that more than 100 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have already been killed.

For months, the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 40,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,200 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.