Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has killed at least 4,119 Palestinian school-going children, while 7,536 others have been injured since Oct. 7, the Palestinian Education Ministry reported Tuesday.

Besides Gaza, the Israeli army has killed 37 school students and injured 282 others in the occupied West Bank during the same period, the ministry said in a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The statement added that 221 teachers and educational staff were also killed and 703 others injured in Gaza by the Israeli army.

The indiscriminate bombing and ground offensive in the besieged territory have damaged 343 schools while 38 schools were damaged in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, killing over 22,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 57,697 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,140 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.