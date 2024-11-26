Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza has completely wiped out over 1,400 families in the Palestinian territory, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that some 7,160 massacres had been committed against Palestinian families by the Israeli army in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel "completely erased about 1,410 families, numbering 5,444 people, from the civil registry during the same period," it added.

The ministry added that 3,463 families are left with only one survivor 2,287 families had more than one survivor.

Israel has carried out a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas incursion last year, killing more than 44,230 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.