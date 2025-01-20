Israel's inability to meet its military goals forced it to make concessions during negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, according to Hamas political bureau member Mohammad Nazzal.

"Israel aimed to rescue its hostages, dismantle the resistance – particularly Hamas – and fully occupy Gaza. None of these objectives were achieved," Nazzal told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency.

"They couldn’t free their captives through military operations and had to resort to negotiations. At this point, hostages can only be freed through the cease-fire agreement," he added.

Nazzal stressed that Israel, unable to achieve its goals through military action, sought to gain through diplomacy what it could not accomplish on the battlefield.

"Israel worked hard to extract concessions during the negotiations," he noted. "Cease-fire negotiations are undoubtedly a critical part of the political struggle, not just military."

He added that Israel's declared goals were unattainable through military aggression. "Intermediaries from Qatar, Egypt and the United States led this arduous process for nearly a year. Israel’s inability to achieve its objectives through military operations ultimately forced them to the negotiating table," he said.

While detailing the negotiations, Nazzal highlighted Türkiye's key role in achieving the cease-fire agreement. "Türkiye has never been distant from these negotiations and closely followed developments. Despite Israel’s objections, we consistently stressed the need for Türkiye’s involvement," he said.

"Even though they were not directly at the table, the Turks continuously and resolutely monitored the negotiations. Their influence in shaping the process and the resulting agreement has been immense," he added.

Nazzal also addressed the influence of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Israel, stating that the main reason for the cease-fire was Israel’s failure to meet its goals through military means.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu accepted the agreement not just due to Trump’s pressure but also as a result of resistance efforts," he said.

Responding to comments from Netanyahu about increasing Israel’s military presence in Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor, Nazzal said, "Netanyahu makes such statements to cover up failures. We aim to ensure the removal of Israeli soldiers from the Philadelphi Corridor."

He also explained delays in submitting hostage lists, attributing them to ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza. "Hostages are in various locations, and continued assaults hinder communication," he said.

Nazzal warned that Hamas is prepared for any potential violations of the cease-fire by Israel. "We are committed to the cease-fire, but if Netanyahu violates it, we are prepared for any scenario," he said.

Regarding Gaza’s post-cease-fire governance, Nazzal proposed a technocratic administration involving all Palestinian groups.

"We don’t claim exclusive governance over Gaza. We propose forming a technocratic team involving all Palestinian groups to manage Gaza across various sectors," he said.

He emphasized the importance of rebuilding Gaza following the cease-fire agreement. "Rebuilding Gaza is a priority, and we are working towards it in coordination with various parties," Nazzal said.