Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a previously undisclosed meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the conflict with Iran, Netanyahu's office said Wednesday.

"During Operation 'Lion's Roar', Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," his office said in a statement.

"The visit marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after U.S, ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that Israel had sent its Iron Dome air defence systems and personnel to operate them to the UAE during the war with Iran.

While stopping short of confirming Huckabee's comments, Netanyahu's office said the visit "marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

Iran targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war, which was sparked by U.S.-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic at the end of February.

Despite a cease-fire that came into effect last month, the UAE has since reported multiple missile and drone attacks from Iran.

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates is a top U.S. ally in the region and among the Arab nations with official ties to Israel after signing the Abraham Accords during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in 2020.