Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday condemned Israel’s massive assault on Iran, describing it as a grave escalation that "crosses all red lines.”

"This attack by Israel, carried out with full support and protection from the U.S., represents a blatant escalation that disregards all rules and balances in the region,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The statement accused Israel of plunging the region into chaos through reckless actions, while Iran has been exercising "the utmost restraint" and continuing its nuclear program for peaceful purposes.

"This attack will not weaken Iran but will instead strengthen its determination to defend its sovereignty and security,” the group asserted.

Hezbollah also claimed the assault was carried out with U.S. approval and direct coordination, stressing that Washington cannot evade responsibility.

The group concluded by extending condolences to the Iranian people and leadership, affirming their full solidarity with the country.

Israel launched a sweeping air assault on Iran on Friday, hitting 100 targets – including nuclear and military facilities in Tehran and killing several senior officials, including the armed forces chief of staff, the head of the Revolutionary Guard and top nuclear scientists.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed retaliation, warning Israel of a “bitter and painful” reckoning. Iranian media confirmed that a top Revolutionary Guard commander was also among the dead.

In response, Iran fired 100 drones toward Israel, which the Israeli military said were being intercepted by its air defense systems.