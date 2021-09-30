Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain on Thursday for a landmark visit to open the Israeli Embassy in the country following a U.S.-brokered diplomatic agreement last year.

The Israeli top diplomat touched down at Manama airport, where a Gulf Air plane was due to take off for the first commercial flight between the two countries shortly afterward.

Lapid is making Israel's first bilateral ministerial visit to Bahrain, part of a thaw in regional relations after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco and Sudan also established ties last year under agreements known as the Abraham Accords.

Lapid announced the visit in a conference call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and officials from Bahrain, the UAE and Morocco.

The officials hailed the Abraham Accords, which have led to the opening of embassies, the launch of direct flights and a raft of agreements to boost economic ties. They expressed hope that the new relationships would be deepened and that other nations would follow suit.

“This Abraham Accords club is open to new members," Lapid said, before announcing that he plans to visit Bahrain by the end of the month. He visited the UAE in June and Morocco in August.

The Biden administration has welcomed the accords brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and has pledged to build on them.

Blinken, who hosted the videoconference, said, “We all must build on these relationships and growing normalization to make tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians and to make progress toward the longstanding goal of advancing a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita called the accords a “historic event that is worth commemorating,” but said that relaunching the peace process with the Palestinians is "fundamental.”

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani said more should be done to showcase the benefits of cooperation.

“We need to demonstrate what genuine regional peace, interdependence and prosperity can mean in practice for the day-to-day lives of all the peoples of the Middle East,” he said.

However, anger simmers in some quarters over the move, which broke with decades of Arab consensus that there would be no relations with Israel while the Palestinian question remains unresolved.

The Palestinians viewed the agreements as a betrayal of their national cause because they further eroded a longstanding Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should be conditioned on progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

Protesters burned tires on the outskirts of Manama early Thursday, sending clouds of black smoke into the air, and the hashtag #BahrainRejectsZionists in Arabic was circulating on social media.