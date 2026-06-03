Kuwait on Wednesday dismissed Iranian accusations that American forces used Kuwaiti territory or airspace to carry out military operations, stressing that it has not allowed its land to be used for attacks against any nation.

The denial came as Kuwait summoned Iran's charge d'affaires, with Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Al-Mashaan issuing "Kuwait's categorical rejection of the use of its territory or airspace in any hostile acts against any country, emphasizing that the false Iranian claims are baseless and do not rely on evidence", a ministry statement said.

Kuwait briefly shut its main airport Wednesday after Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal building, killed one person and wounded dozens - the latest in back-and-forth attacks by Tehran and Washington that have tested a fragile ceasefire .

Semiofficial Iranian news agencies have said Tehran had stopped communicating with mediators about extending the ceasefire in the war with the U.S. and Israel . A regional official said Iran wanted a separate ceasefire in Lebanon enforced before returning to talks. U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that negotiations continued.

The talks have dragged on for weeks , and exchanges of strikes in the Gulf region and Israel's broadening war with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon are further strains.

Iran maintains its hold on the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial waterway for the world's oil and natural gas and related products like fertilizer - and the U.S. continues its blockade of Iranian ports. Global fuel prices remain high, and the effects of the conflict are felt well beyond the region.