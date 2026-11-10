Israeli attacks killed three Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son, and wounded six others in the Gaza Strip Tuesday, medical sources said.

Fadi Rajab, 43, and his son Abubakr were killed when a strike hit the roof of a building sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, medics said. Rajab’s wife and another Palestinian were wounded.

Local sources said an Israeli drone struck the Ministry of Endowments building in the Asqoula area of Zeitoun, where displaced civilians were sheltering.

The attack followed the killing of a 26-year-old Palestinian man by Israeli forces in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to a medical source.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either fatal incident.

Four other Palestinians, including two children and a displaced woman, were wounded in separate incidents in and around Khan Younis, medical sources said.

The woman sustained moderate injuries from Israeli gunfire in the Bir 19 area southwest of the city. A 5-year-old child was wounded by gunfire inside Mustafa Hafez School, which is sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Khan Younis.

A fisherman also suffered moderate gunshot wounds when Israeli naval forces opened fire on fishing boats off the city’s coast, a medical source said.

Local sources added that Israeli gunboats fired bullets and shells at fishing vessels near the port, setting two boats ablaze.

Another boy was wounded when Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced people in the Batn al-Samin area south of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

Witnesses reported intense Israeli artillery shelling south and east of the city, accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles.

In central Gaza, local sources reported a limited incursion by Israeli military vehicles southeast of the Maghazi refugee camp amid gunfire and artillery shelling. They said Israeli forces also blew up evacuated homes and civilian structures near the incursion area.

The attacks came despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025 and called for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza.

Little progress has been made toward rebuilding as negotiators have failed to agree on terms for Hamas to disarm or Israel to withdraw its troops. Israeli forces control about two-thirds of Gaza and have ordered residents to leave those areas.

Israel claims Hamas is trying to regroup and replenish its arsenal. The Palestinian resistance group, however, says it remains committed to the cease-fire and accuses Israel of undermining the agreement.

Israeli attacks have killed 1,615 Palestinians and wounded 5,849 others since the cease-fire took effect, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel says four soldiers have died during that period.

Its Gaza genocide killed over 74,500 Palestinians and wounded 175,000 since October 2023, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

Israel launched its war after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion caused around 1,200 deaths.