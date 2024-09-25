The European Union's top foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Lebanon cannot become a second Gaza, while U.S. Secretary-State Antony Blinken said Washington is working to de-escalate tensions as Israel continues to strike Lebanon.

At a G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting on U.N. reform, Josep Borrell asked how countries can say they are committed to the U.N. Charter when in the Middle East, numerous U.N. resolutions remain long unfulfilled.

Noting that Israel has failed to comply with U.N. resolutions and international court rulings, he said the U.N. and states’ commitment to it can be credible only when the U..N Charter’s principles are respected and enforced when needed.

"In the Middle East in particular, it is indispensable to reach a cease-fire to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and stop the escalation of violence in the region,” he said.

"As my Australian colleague (foreign minister) said, Lebanon cannot become a second Gaza. And Gaza cannot become a second West Bank. And a second West Bank cannot become a third Gaza,” he added.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said Wednesday that Washington is "intensely engaged" with several partners to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and to secure a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

"We're intensely engaged with a number of partners to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and to work to get a cease-fire agreement that would have so many benefits for all concerned," he said at the same meeting.

Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 610 people and injuring over 2,000 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.