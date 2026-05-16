Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called Friday for Arab and international support as Beirut engages in what he described as difficult negotiations with Israel, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Salam's remarks came during a ceremony held by the Al-Maqasid Association to honor its former president, Faisal Sinno.

"We have no way out of our predicament except by confronting the whole truth, however bitter it may be, so that together, without exclusion or coercion, we can strengthen our internal structure and reinforce our institutions," said Salam.

He suggested "mobilizing all Arab and international support to bolster Lebanon’s position in the difficult negotiations that began yesterday” with Israel.

Salam's remarks coincided with the U.S.' announcement that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days following what Washington described as "highly productive" talks between the two sides.

Salam indicated that he would approach international forums to request "the dispatch of a UN mission to gather evidence and investigate the crimes committed by Israel."

"Our country is going through the most dangerous crisis since the establishment of the Lebanese state," he said. "For many years, the state has been treated as the spoils of war, not as a framework that unites all Lebanese."

"Any real rescue of Lebanon today is impossible without a clear return to the logic of the state," said Salam.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,950 people, injured nearly 9,000 and displaced more than 1.6 million – about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.