French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged Israel to hold direct talks with Lebanon and offered to host negotiations in Paris.

"The Lebanese government has signaled its willingness to engage in direct talks with Israel," he said on X, adding that "all sections of society must be represented in these talks."

"France is ready to facilitate these talks by hosting them in Paris," Macron said, adding he had spoken to the president and prime minister of Lebanon, a former French protectorate.

"Everything must be done to prevent Lebanon from descending into chaos," Macron added.

"Hezbollah must immediately halt its reckless course. Israel must abandon plans for a large-scale offensive and cease its massive air strikes."

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran-backed Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S.-Israeli strikes, as well as Israeli attacks on Lebanon, despite a ceasefire reached in November 2024.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon, along with the ongoing joint military campaign with the U.S. against Iran that started on Feb 28.

Lebanese authorities said Thursday that Israel's expanded attacks have killed 733 people, injured 1,933, and displaced 822,000.

At least 23 people, including 12 medical personnel, were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon since early Saturday, authorities said.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Friday his group was ready for a long confrontation with Israel.