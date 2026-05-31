France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said “nothing justifies the major escalation in south Lebanon” after Israeli military expanded its ground incursion into Lebanon.

Macron’s remarks came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a recorded speech that Israeli forces had taken control of the strategic Beaufort Castle, known in Arabic as Qalaat al-Shaqif, in southern Lebanon, in the deepest incursion in more than two decades.

In a message on X after speaking with regional leaders, Macron said it was "essential" for an agreement to be reached quickly between the United States and Iran.

Macron held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed, and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

At France's request, the U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday after the Israeli army, which is expanding its operations in Lebanon, seized the medieval Beaufort castle in the country's south.

"France will continue to support the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore the sovereignty of the state and the country's territorial integrity," Macron wrote.

Regional stability "must begin with Lebanon, where it is urgent that all weapons fall silent, for good."

More broadly, he said a cease-fire must be a "priority" between the United States and Iran, and called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "without any conditions and in accordance with international law".

"Talks must then continue in order to reach a comprehensive and robust agreement on other issues, particularly the nuclear and ballistic program and regional stability," he added.

"France stands ready to fully play its part by helping to restore maritime traffic through the independent multinational mission set up with the United Kingdom," he said.

Beaufort Castle is one of southern Lebanon's most prominent strategic landmarks. Israeli forces withdrew from the site in 2000 as part of their pullout from the so-called "security zone" they had maintained in southern Lebanon between 1982 and 2000.