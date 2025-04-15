Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu announced Tuesday that Israeli passport holders will no longer be allowed entry, citing the country's opposition to Israel’s ongoing military attacks and genocide in Gaza.

The decision follows the ratification of the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act, which was passed by the People's Majlis on April 15, according to a statement from the President's Office.

In a Facebook post, Muizzu described the amendment as a "clear reflection of our stand against the ongoing atrocities in Palestine," adding that the Indian Ocean nation "reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people."

The President's Office also said the ratification demonstrates the government's "firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people."

"The Maldives continues to advocate for accountability for violations of international law and remains vocal across various international platforms in its condemnation of Israel's actions," the statement said.

The government also reaffirmed its long-standing support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with U.N. resolutions and international legal norms.